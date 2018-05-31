Feds seize thousands of fentanyl pills in Indian Country

Feds seize thousands of fentanyl pills in Indian CountryPosted: Updated:
PD: Man dead after shooting in Phoenix
A man was found dead Thursday evening after a shooting in Phoenix, police said.More >
Deputies: Officer threatened to kill, rape to get nude pics
A Florida police officer is charged with threatening to kill a woman and her 5-year-old brother, and to rape her sister if she didn't send him nude photos of herself.More >
Dog killed 8-month-old girl while she played in her bouncy chair, police say
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
Death sentence for Phoenix man who bound, gagged, burned pregnant girlfriend
A Phoenix man has been sentenced to death for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend in July of 2012.More >
PD: Reported armed man sparks standoff in south Phoenix
Police said the man was reportedly armed and threatening others.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Teen catches deadly illness from working out too much
It causes a breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a damaging protein into the blood and possibly damaging the kidneys.More >
New shimming scam targets your credit card chip
Shimming is the new skimming. Scammers are now targeting the chip on your credit card.More >
Woman's airport 'angel' turns out to be Arizona Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham
It wasn’t until after Delilah boarded the plane the she realized her “angel,” as she called him, is none other than Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham.More >
Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >
Bear euthanized after breaking into Payson home, AZ Game & Fish says
This is the third bear to be euthanized in the past week.More >
Opioid epidemicMore>>
Hooked on heroin: Fountain Hills family shares son's advice before he died
The untimely passing of a standout student and athlete rocked a close-knit Valley community. Now, we are learning more about the secret struggle his Fountain Hills family was fighting.More >
Do you have these drugs in your medicine cabinet?
Here is a list of brand and generic names for opioid prescriptions.More >
AZHealth.gov/opioid
Check out the Arizona Department of Health Services' Opioid Epidemic webpage, which includes real-time data on suspected overdoses and deaths.More >
