PD: Man dead after shooting in Phoenix

A man was found dead Thursday evening after a shooting in Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported near N. Scottsdale Road and E. Greenway Parkway, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said there is no description of the suspect at this time.

Police said the victim is in his 50s.

The shooting is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

