Dirty Dining June 1: Popular breakfast spot hit with 6 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

China City Buffet

2235 S. Power Road

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

15 containers of fried chicken with no date marking

Dirty cups stored in hand wash sink

Arrowhead Country Club

19888 S. 73rd Avenue

Glendale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Fuzzy growth on container of cooked tomatoes

Cole slaw and cheese sauce kept past discard date

Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant

2350 E. Southern Ave

Tempe

4 violations

Among the Violations:

Employee not washing hands properly

Raw chicken stored above raw fish

Quiznos

2055 W. Frye Road

Chandler

5 violations

Among the violations:

Hand wash sink blocked by trash can

Cooked chicken next to raw turkey meat

The Breakfast Club

2 E. Jefferson Street

Phoenix

6 violations

Among the violations:

Tray of raw bacon stored over cheese rolls

Chicken and ham not kept at proper temperature

Mushrooms and turkey kept past discard date

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

5 & Diner

5220 N. 16th Street

Phoenix

85016

Burger King

5 E. Southern Ave

Tempe

85282

Casey Jones Grill

2848 E. Bell Road

Phoenix

85032

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro

7132 E. Greenway Pkwy

Scottsdale

85254

Taco Bell

1529 N. Dysart Road

Avondale

85323

JB’s Restaurant

9889 W. Bell Road

Sun City

85351

