Dirty Dining June 1: Popular breakfast spot hit with 6 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

China City Buffet
2235 S. Power Road
Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:
15 containers of fried chicken with no date marking
Dirty cups stored in hand wash sink

Arrowhead Country Club
19888 S. 73rd Avenue
Glendale

4 violations

Among the violations:
Fuzzy growth on container of cooked tomatoes
Cole slaw and cheese sauce kept past discard date

Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant
2350 E. Southern Ave
Tempe

4 violations

Among the Violations:
Employee not washing hands properly
Raw chicken stored above raw fish

Quiznos
2055 W. Frye Road
Chandler

5 violations

Among the violations:
Hand wash sink blocked by trash can
Cooked chicken next to raw turkey meat

The Breakfast Club
2 E. Jefferson Street
Phoenix

6 violations

Among the violations:
Tray of raw bacon stored over cheese rolls
Chicken and ham not kept at proper temperature
Mushrooms and turkey kept past discard date

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

5 & Diner
5220 N. 16th Street
Phoenix
85016

Burger King
5 E. Southern Ave
Tempe
85282

Casey Jones Grill
2848 E. Bell Road
Phoenix
85032

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro
7132 E. Greenway Pkwy
Scottsdale
85254

Taco Bell 
1529 N. Dysart Road
Avondale
85323

JB’s Restaurant
9889 W. Bell Road
Sun City
85351

