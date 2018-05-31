Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley surprises local shoppers

It hasn’t been a very fun month for the D-backs. They lost seven straight and 15 of 18. Pitcher Archie Bradley is trying to keep a smile on his face while bringing smiles to the community.

Bradley teamed up with Body Armour and Fry’s to help deliver groceries to shoppers.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Diamondbacks]

“The first outing was bad. We actually delivered the wrong groceries to start off, which I have to take responsibility for. You make a bad pitch, you gotta own up. You deliver the wrong groceries, you gotta own up,” joked Bradley who was learning the new drive-up system at Fry’s Click List app.

“But being one of five, it was non-stop grocery trips. As soon as we could walk, we would grab a cart and help Mom with grocery trips, even sneak in a few things that we weren't supposed to grab. This is kind of what I've grown up doing. To have that experience, to be able to order your groceries as a family or a young guy who's lazy and doesn't want to walk around a lot, to be able to order your groceries online, pull up, have them put in your trunk, it's an amazing experience."

The one-time Oklahoma quarterback commit filled bags, answered phones, and loaded the groceries into drivers' cars. He had a smile after a tough couple weeks on field.

“Going through what we went through last year, the great start this year, the losing streak, the losing stretch, whatever you want to call it, puts things in perspective. We had a decent lead in the division, but I think that just shows us that this is a long season. There's going to be the roller coaster, the waves of the season. It's about persevering and staying together,” said Bradley, whose primary responsibility is pitching the 8th inning.

“The way we played at the beginning of the year is the type of team that we really are. We’ll find our groove and get back to playing baseball the way we know how.”

Bradley and his teammates tried to shake things up last week. Archie, Ketel Marte, David Peralta and Zach Godley all shaved their heads. Shaving the beard would be a “panic move,” according to Bradley. Besides fans like touching it too much.

After a rough stretch, where Archie blew three straight leads, he also considered changing up how he enters the game.

“I tried to talk to the D-backs to see if they would let me deliver some groceries in the bullpen cart. But they said because I haven't ridden it yet in a game, I couldn't take it outside the field yet,” said Bradley, who has stuck to walking in to pitch the 8th inning to Jay Z’s “Public Service Announcement.”

“We've been wanting to do it. We've definitely felt like doing it with the latest stretch of play we've been on. We've had all types of meetings. We're still waiting to do some customization. I want to drive it in. I don't want to be driven in. I want to drive it in myself. Maybe if we clinch a playoff spot drive it around Mashawn Lynch style."

The D-backs are home all weekend starting Friday night against Miami. On Saturday night, the first 20,000 fans get a Paul Solo bobblehead.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.