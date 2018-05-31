Court rejects request to file Jodi Arias appeal under seal

Jodi Arias was sent to prison for life in the 2008 death of her former boyfriend, Travis Alexander. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

An Arizona court ruling cites a "strong presumption for public access" and denies a request by Jodi Arias' lawyers to file her upcoming appeal of her murder conviction in the killing of her ex-boyfriend under seal.

However, a three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Arias' lawyers may file a motion under seal to identify portions of the appeal brief that they think should be kept secret to prevent "private or public harm" and to protect privacy interests.

[RELATED: Jodi Arias wants appeal of murder conviction to be sealed]

[PRISON PICTURE: Jodi Arias' Arizona Department of Corrections photo]

Arias' lawyers had asked that her upcoming appeal be kept secret, arguing that the trial records remain sealed and that public interest in her case remains extremely high.

The appeal brief is due next Wednesday.

[RELATED: Jodi Arias gets more time to file appeal in murder case]

Arias is serving a life sentence in Travis Alexander's 2008 death.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Murder trial of Jodi Arias]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.