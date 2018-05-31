Maricopa County Attorney's Office asks Yavapai County to handle fatal self-driving Uber casePosted: Updated:
Maricopa County Attorney's Office asks Yavapai County to handle fatal self-driving Uber case
A potential conflict of interest has prompted the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to hand off “prosecutorial responsibility” for the case in which a self-driving Uber vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Tempe.More >
Feds: Uber self-driving SUV saw pedestrian but didn't brake in Tempe crash
Federal investigators say the autonomous Uber SUV that struck and killed a Tempe woman spotted her about six seconds before hitting her, but didn't stop because emergency braking was disabled.More >
Uber 'winding down' self-driving car program in Arizona
Uber says it is "winding down" its self-driving car operations in Arizona. This comes after one of the company's self-driving vehicles was involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian in March.More >
Additional family members of woman killed by self-driving Uber have hired a lawyer
Uber's legal troubles might be an even longer road. More relatives of the woman killed by one of the company's self-driving SUVs have found legal representation.More >
Arizona governor still backs self-driving cars
He reiterated his support for the self-driving vehicles as a way to make roads and highways safer.More >
Emails show few questions about public safety from AZ governor to Uber
Emails obtained by CBS 5 Investigates show lots of coordination between Uber and Governor Doug Ducey’s office but what is missing is almost any reference to the question of whether Uber’s driverless cars were safe.More >
