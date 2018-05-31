Mormon Temple unveils redevelopment plans near downtown Mesa

The new development will be located across the street from the Mormon Temple, and right along Mesa's main street light rail corridor. (Source: Dale Gardon Design)

A Valley community is about to get a major makeover.

The Mormon Temple just released details of its major renovation project near downtown Mesa.

Developers and representatives of the LDS Temple in Mesa held a news conference Thursday to unveil pictures and plans to revitalize the community.

The 4 1/2-acre project will create a mixed-use neighborhood that will include 240 apartments, 12 townhomes, a business center and conference room, retail space, an underground parking garage, an outdoor games area and 70,000 square feet of open space and landscaping.

"The future is very bright," said Mike Hutchinson with the East Valley Partnership. "I think the community and citizens of Mesa, once they understand and see the design, will be thrilled with this."

The new development will be located across the street from the Mormon Temple, and right along Mesa's Main Street light rail corridor.

The Temple has been working the past few months to help relocate renters of properties the Temple owns but is now planning to tear down as part of the project.

A number of protesters were spotted outside Thursday's news conference.

They were upset about not having more of a say about what's being built in their backyard.

"I don't like meetings that are lacking transparency, where people can't get in and find out what the plans are," said Mesa resident Carl Gregory.

"Change is always difficult," said Matt Baldwin, director of Real Estate Development for City Creek Reserve. "It's never an easy process, especially when you've got an older downtown that's sat there for a long time. I think long term, it will be a place Mesa residents will be proud of."

Developers are hoping to break ground on the new project this fall and complete it by the end of 2020.

