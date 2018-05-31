Phoenix program that helps keep families together celebrates anniversary

A Valley program is celebrating one year of keeping families together.

The Center of Excellence Family Center works with the communities to make sure families are able to stay together, especially in low-income areas. They work specifically in the underserved Maryvale area since it has one of the highest rates of child removals by the Department of Child Safety in Maricopa County.

Jewish Family & Children's Service partnered with Mercy Care Plan, Mercy Maricopa Integrated Care and Maricopa Integrated Health System to bring the Center of Excellence Family Center to two West Valley locations.

They are going to celebrate their first anniversary at the JFCS Michael R. Zent Healthcare Center on Thursday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to hear first-hand from a family that participates in one of the Center’s programs as well as take a tour to learn more about the program offerings.

For the JFCS Michael R. Zent Healthcare Center location, please visit www.jfcsaz.org.

For the MIHS Maryvale Health Center location, please visit www.mihs.org.

