Phoenix-area businesses encourage reading with book donations

More than a dozen Valley businesses are working to make sure every child has a book to read.

They teamed up with Southwest Human Development to help "grow a reader" throughout the month of May by participating in the nonprofit's Grow A Reader virtual book drive.

In low-income areas, three out of every five children don't have one children's book to call their own, the organization said.

The businesses are asking their customers to get involved by "picking a flower" and purchasing books online at swhd.org/GAR.

Books start at only $3.99 and are also eligible for a dollar-for-dollar Arizona Charitable Tax Credit of up to $800.

This year’s participating Grow A Reader partners include Camelback Toyota, Copper Star Coffee, Even Stevens Sandwiches, FEZ, Garcia's Mexican Restaurant, HobNob's, Joe's Diner, MOD Pizza, My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria, Picazzo's, Short Leash Hot Dogs + Rollover Doughnuts and Spinato's Pizzeria.

To learn more about Grow A Reader or donate books, please visit swhd.org/GAR.

Southwest Human Development is Arizona’s largest nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development.

