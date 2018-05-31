Savory Crepes

French Crepes

1 ¾ cup flour, sifted

3 ½ cups whole milk

3 eggs

2 ounces butter, melted

3 ½ TBSP vegetable oil

2 ½ TBSP granulated sugar

1 TBSP salt

Melt butter in microwave until liquefied but not hot.

Place milk in microwave for about 30-60 seconds to remove chill and bring to room temperature.

In mixing bowl, combine eggs, sugar and salt and whisk together. Add half of room temperature milk. Whisk to combine. Add sifted flour and whisk to remove lumps. Add other half of milk and combine. Add room temperature melted butter, whisk and lastly add oil. Whisk to combine all ingredients. Pass crepe mixture through fine meshed sieve. Place in fridge and allow to rest for at least 2 hours, preferable overnight. Bring to room temperature before using. Can store in fridge for up to 4 days.



Bechamel Sauce – best to prepare ahead of time and chill

2 cups whole milk

pinch of fresh ground nutmeg

2 TBSP white wine

Salt and pepper to taste

2 TBSP melted butter whisked with 2 TBSP all -purpose flour

Combine milk with nutmeg, wine, salt and pepper. Bring to boil. Whisk in butter and flour mixture. Continue to whisk and bring milk mixture back to boil. Lower heat to simmer and allow to simmer for 5 minutes, making sure to stir often.

Remove from heat, strain through fine sieve and allow to cool. Place plastic directly over sauce to prevent crust from forming.

May be prepared 2 days before and stored in fridge.