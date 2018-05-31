3 on Your Side recoups $4,700 during May

3 On Your Side was happy to help Sheryl Troop. She moved here to the Valley from Chicago. But before she left the Windy City, she sold her Saturn to a Carmax in Illinois.

"It was an older vehicle. It had 127,000 miles on it. It need a little bit of repairs but not a lot," Troop told 3 On Your Side.

However, even after paperwork was signed and Carmax officially owned the Saturn, Troop received two citations from Chicago all the way down here in Arizona for $520.

The two tickets were issued to the Saturn after Troop had already sold the car.

But the City of Chicago didn't care, saying it wanted its money.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Carmax to look into the issue.

They did and discovered it was their mistake.

As a result, Carmax paid the City of Chicago $520. That means Troop is off the hook.

"I was going back and forth with the City of Chicago. I have numerous letters, certified letters and nothing was being done,” she said. "But you guys have the voice of all the people who definitely are not being heard and I appreciate that. Thank you."

We also helped Marti Stanton. She says trying to figure out her CenturyLink bill is more difficult than trying to solve a jigsaw puzzle.

After canceling her CenturyLink service last year, she says the company keeps mailing her bills that are all different amounts.

"This one bill is $579, this one's $467, this one's $549," she told us.

And another recent bill was for more than $600. So, 3 On Your Side got involved and CenturyLink finally got to the bottom of the issue.

The company finally zeroed out Stanton’s account and says she won't be getting any more bills.

Stanton says she has 3 On Your Side to thank.

"Gary Harper has been wonderful," she said.

And then there's Elizabeth Dehler.

She came to 3 On Your Side after having an ongoing problem with Cox.

She says she and her adult son were persuaded into ordering cable TV through Cox after receiving an offer for a $100 Visa gift card.

When the two ordered, they say Cox sweetened the deal to $300.

However, after waiting five months, that $300 gift card never arrived. That is, until 3 On Your Side got involved.

We got ahold of Cox and the company not only apologized to Dehler, but they also rushed her that $300 Visa gift card.

This senior citizen says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.

"It's a real pleasure to know there are people here in Arizona like you guys who take an interest and really helped me out," Dehler told us.

When you add up the month of May, 3 On Your Side was able to recoup $4,730 for our viewers.

And for the entire year, the amount comes to $72,387.

