Test pilots show off Honeywell technology to make your flight smoother

When you board a flight for that summer vacation, there's a chance that Honeywell software technology is on board.

Thursday's test flight on a Boeing 757, a standard aircraft used in commercial air travel, was one of about 1,000 test flights engineers conduct in Arizona each year.

There are limited seats, an exposed ceiling and limited overhead bins to store luggage.

The software tested Thursday isn't necessarily brand new, but engineers are constantly making upgrades.

One of the products is a 3D radar system helps pilots avoid turbulence.

"It helps the passenger because now the pilots have an easier way to navigate around bad weather and provide a smoother safer flight for everybody," said Honeywell co-test pilot Joe Duval. "There are a lot of airlines using it. We are constantly improving it with new software and making it better."

"It’s constantly scanning the sky out in front of us, gathering that data and then it can display it to the pilots on the screen up front," he explained.

There are other benefits too.

"You're not going to be delayed and now the airline is going to save money on fuel," he explained.

Another product tested Thursday is called SmartRunway/SmartLanding. The software helps pilots find the right place to land safely by giving audio warnings if they're approaching the wrong runway.

Honeywell also showed off its JetWave technology which allows passengers to seamlessly access Wi-Fi and their favorite social media sites from the comfort of their seats. It works through a router that connects to an antenna that bounces off a satellite, so you're able to get uninterrupted high-speed internet on your flight no matter where you are in the world.

"The demand for passengers is, 'I want to stream my Netflix! I want to do work, I want to send big files.' And that’s the capability that we’re bringing to aircraft," said Honeywell spokesman Adam Kress.

"A lot of our competitors use air to ground systems which limits you to the continental U.S. The system we use is satellite based so it actually works worldwide," said engineer Charlie Gibson.

Honeywell operates five test planes out of Sky Harbor Airport.

