St. Mary's Food Bank making sure AZ kids don't go hungry this summer

While the end of the school year means summer fun for some Arizona children, it can mean worry for others – kids who might not know where their meal is coming from.

During the school year, those students can rely on their school’s food service program. Once school is out, that reliable source of sustenance and essential nutrition goes away leaving behind the very real possibility of kids going hungry.

That’s why the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance is once again sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program for Children.

Eligible children18 and younger can get free meals at numerous “Kids Cafe” sites within their cities.

[DOWNLOAD: List of locations where eligible kids can get free meals]

"Hunger is one of the greatest threats to our community," explained the agency's website. "St. Mary's Food Bank exists to help feed hungry families in Phoenix and the Valley of the Sun. ... Every dollar you donate provides enough food for [seven] meals."

Click here to make a contribution to St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.