Death sentence for Phoenix man who bound, gagged, burned pregnant girlfriend

Dwandarrius Robinson, 27, sentenced to death for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A Phoenix man has been sentenced to death for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend in July of 2012.

Dwandarrius Robinson, 27, was found guilty for the murder of 21-year-old Shaniqua Hall and their unborn child. Hall was 9 months pregnant at the time of the murder.

On July 18, 2012, Robinson called 911 saying that he had gotten home to his apartment and found that it was on fire. Robinson told police he was unsure whether Hall was still inside.

When firefighters entered the apartment, they found Hall's body handcuffed and bound with duct tape with a rag shoved down her throat inside the couple's bedroom.

Investigators found that the fire was intentionally set and an accelerant had been used.

"The callous and inhumane killing of his girlfriend and their unborn child is the worst example of a man utterly failing those who counted on him for love and support," said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery. "The jury's verdict accurately and properly imposes the death penalty as a just and proportionate punishment for these despicable crimes."

Robinson was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of arson and one count of kidnapping.

The jury found seven aggravating factors in this case rendering Robinson to be eligible for consideration for the death penalty.

During the penalty phase, the jury heard presentations of evidence from both the defense and prosecutors before making a decision to sentence Robinson to death.

