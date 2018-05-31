Phoenix man accused of setting fire to collect insurance money

A Phoenix man has been indicted on arson charges after investigators say he set his warehouse on fire to collect insurance money.

Police say Mohamed Abdelrahman, 41, called 911 at 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2017 to report a fire at his furniture business near 21st and Glendale avenues.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews from Phoenix, Glendale battle office building blaze]

Investigators say Abdelrahman used gasoline to start the fire and tampered with surveillance equipment in the area to hide his involvement.

Abdelrahman is also accused of increasing his existing property insurance policy and taking out an additional policy within days of the fire.

He is facing four felony charges, including one count of arson of a structure, two counts of filing a false insurance claim and one count of forgery.

