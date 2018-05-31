Phoenix man accused of setting fire to collect insurance money

Phoenix man accused of setting fire to collect insurance moneyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage
Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >
Woman's airport 'angel' turns out to be Arizona Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham
Woman's airport 'angel' turns out to be Arizona Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham
It wasn’t until after Delilah boarded the plane the she realized her “angel,” as she called him, is none other than Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham.More >
It wasn’t until after Delilah boarded the plane the she realized her “angel,” as she called him, is none other than Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham.More >
Phoenix mom says daughter was punched in class, teacher did nothing
Phoenix mom says daughter was punched in class, teacher did nothing
A Phoenix mom claims her daughter was punched in the face by a fellow student and the teacher did nothing about it.More >
A Phoenix mom claims her daughter was punched in the face by a fellow student and the teacher did nothing about it.More >
New shimming scam targets your credit card chip
New shimming scam targets your credit card chip
Shimming is the new skimming. Scammers are now targeting the chip on your credit card.More >
Shimming is the new skimming. Scammers are now targeting the chip on your credit card.More >
16-year-old shoots, kills intruder armed with a hatchet
16-year-old shoots, kills intruder armed with a hatchet
Authorities in Mississippi say a 16-year-old boy shot a man who attempted to enter a house with a hatchet.More >
Authorities in Mississippi say a 16-year-old boy shot a man who attempted to enter a house with a hatchet.More >
Death sentence for Phoenix man who bound, gagged, burned pregnant girlfriend
Death sentence for Phoenix man who bound, gagged, burned pregnant girlfriend
A Phoenix man has been sentenced to death for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend in July of 2012.More >
A Phoenix man has been sentenced to death for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend in July of 2012.More >
Driver flees after hitting pole, causing road closure & power outage in Peoria
Driver flees after hitting pole, causing road closure & power outage in Peoria
The Peoria Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a pole, causing a power outage early Thursday morning.More >
The Peoria Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a pole, causing a power outage early Thursday morning.More >
Sears is closing 72 more stores
Sears is closing 72 more stores
Sears will close at least 72 more stores as sales plunge and losses mount.More >
Sears will close at least 72 more stores as sales plunge and losses mount.More >
Teen catches deadly illness from working out too much
Teen catches deadly illness from working out too much
It causes a breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a damaging protein into the blood and possibly damaging the kidneys.More >
It causes a breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a damaging protein into the blood and possibly damaging the kidneys.More >
Dog killed 8-month-old girl while she played in her bouncy chair, police say
Dog killed 8-month-old girl while she played in her bouncy chair, police say
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
Emotional homecoming at airport for teen who was critically injured in August plane crash
Emotional homecoming at airport for teen who was critically injured in August plane crash
Brody waved to the crowd and then got the biggest smile on his face when he realized all of his friends were there for him.?More >
Brody waved to the crowd and then got the biggest smile on his face when he realized all of his friends were there for him.?More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage
Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage
VIDEO: Woman helped by Arizona Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham
VIDEO: Woman helped by Arizona Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham
Airport headaches are easy to come by, but one woman’s trip from Europe to Phoenix took a pleasant turn when a stranger stepped in to help her in her hour of need. Story: http://bit.ly/2J6ZifXMore >
Airport headaches are easy to come by, but one woman’s trip from Europe to Phoenix took a pleasant turn when a stranger stepped in to help her in her hour of need. Story: http://bit.ly/2J6ZifXMore >
VIDEO: Phoenix mom says a teacher did nothing after her daughter was punched in class
VIDEO: Phoenix mom says a teacher did nothing after her daughter was punched in class
A Phoenix mom says her daughter was attacked by a male student in class, and the teacher did nothing. [FULL STORY]More >
A Phoenix mom says her daughter was attacked by a male student in class, and the teacher did nothing. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: There is a new scam to be on the lookout for
VIDEO: There is a new scam to be on the lookout for
Scammers are targeting the chip in your credit card.More >
Scammers are targeting the chip in your credit card.More >
VIDEO: Little boy helps woman walk up flight of stairs
VIDEO: Little boy helps woman walk up flight of stairs
(Source: Riley Duncan, Meredith)More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >