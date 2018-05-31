As Seen on GMAZ: Thursday, May 31

Short Leash Hotdogs + Rollover Doughnuts: Grow A Reader Virtual Book Drive

More than a dozen local businesses are partnering with Southwest Human Development, Arizona's largest nonprofit for early childhood development, to help "grow a reader" throughout the month of May by participating in the nonprofit's Grow A Reader virtual book drive.

For families who struggle to make ends meet, purchasing new, high-quality children's books simply does not compete with priorities like providing food, clothing and shelter. In low-income communities, three out of every five children don't have a single children's book to call their own.

Donating to the Grow A Reader virtual book drive is simple. People can visit a participating Grow A Reader business location, "pick a flower" and purchase books online at www.swhd.org/GAR to help get children's books into the hands of kids who need them most. Books start at only $3.99 and are also eligible for a dollar-for-dollar Arizona Charitable Tax Credit of up to $800.

This year's participating Grow A Reader partners include Camelback Toyota, Copper Star Coffee, Even Stevens Sandwiches, FEZ, Garcia's Mexican Restaurant, HobNob's, Joe's Diner, MOD Pizza, My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria, Picazzo's, Short Leash Hot Dogs + Rollover Doughnuts and Spinato's Pizzeria.

Donated books are distributed to families in need who participate in Southwest Human Development's early literacy programs like Raising A Reader, a program that focuses on strengthening family literacy routines and community literacy connections, and Reach Out and Read, a national, evidence-based program that promotes early literacy in pediatric offices.



To learn more about Grow A Reader or donate books, please visit www.swhd.org/GAR.

Short Leash Hotdogs + Rollover Doughnuts Locations:

Short Leash on Roosevelt

110 E Roosevelt Street, Phoenix AZ 85004

Hours: Mon - Sat 11am - 9pm / Sunday 11am - 3pm

Phone: 602-795-2193

Short Leash at the Biltmore

2502 E Camelback, Phoenix AZ 85016

Hours: Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm / Sunday 12noon - 6pm

Phone: 602-954-4712

For more information on Short Leash Hotdogs + Rollover Doughnuts visit: https://shortleashhotdogs.com/

The Garden Guy: Pool Plants

Landscaping around your pool which will include what plants and trees to consider around your pool plus proper pool care. Dave will also cover cutting down water usage with using synthetic grass and adding some water features around your yard.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Summer Jobs: Dom Faussette Career Expert

Summer job season is here, some in the workforce may be taking this time to relocate as their kids are out of school and many jobs experts might suggest the use of creative resumes. These out of the box resumes are visually different from a traditional chronological resume. However, there isn't always a time and a place to get creative. Expert career & business coach and expert speaker, Dom Faussette has some excellent tips on when you should and shouldn't go outside the box when it comes to your resume.

How creative is your job?

On a scale of 1-10

1-Not creative at all

10- Creativity is a requirement

How you rate on the "CREATIVE" scale, would be how your resume rates as it relates to creativity.

Should you have a digital resume?

I've learned to err on the side of, "I'd rather have it and not need it, than need it and not have it"

Let's face it, you only need 1 YES to land the job you want. You always want to put yourself in the best position possible and always be prepared.

Where do you draw the line?

You draw the line at preparing your own resume. Every industry has Professional Resume Writers that know what your industry is looking for from a potential candidate. Stay in your lane.

How will it affect an applicant tracking system?

Yes! Most ATS's search for keywords. Keywords you might not be privy to. This is why you hire a professional resume writer. In addition, some ATS's will show your social media profile within your application. With that being said, you should update all of your social media platforms (active and inactive) with your education, skills and work experience.

What rules are okay to break?

If your experience can back up your "Rule Breaking" and you're okay with taking the risk of not getting the job. Break all the rules you want. If you don't have the job experience and you REALLY need this job, play by the book and get your foot in the door first.

For more information: https://thinkreactlead.com/

Summer Meal Program: St. Mary Food bank Alliance

St. Mary's has room for kids to sign up at almost 100 of their 150 sites, still plenty of time to get kids signed up for breakfast and lunches this summer.

To learn more visit: https://www.firstfoodbank.org/2018/05/2018-summer-food-service-program/

For summer food sites: https://www.firstfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/2018-Summer-Feeding.pdf

General Information

(602) 242-FOOD (3663)

Make a Donation

(602) 343-5636

