Surprise PD: Suspect walks out of home improvement stores with stolen tools

Surprise police are searching for a suspect who walked out of various home improvement stores with stolen power tools.

Police say the man stole numerous Lincoln Welders from both Home Depot and Lowes stores in Surprise during April and May 2018.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video entering the store, selecting the welder and leaving the store without paying.

Police say the suspect drives a 2004-2006 red Ford F-150 with a crew cab. He is described as a heavy set male with a beard and mustache.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.