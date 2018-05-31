Judge hears bid to delay trial of man charged in NAU shooting

A judge is set to take up a request Thursday to delay the trial of a former Northern Arizona University student charged in a fatal shooting on campus.

Steven Jones' trial on murder and other charges is supposed to start July 10.

But two of his attorneys want it pushed back because the State Bar of Arizona is reviewing a conflict of interest allegation against them.

Ryan Stevens and Bruce Griffen say they can't focus on Jones when one of the victims who met with them early in the case is trying to have them removed.

Prosecutor Ammon Barker says the state bar review is a separate matter that doesn't prevent Jones from going on trial.

A jury in Jones' first trial deadlocked on charges.

