Arizona Heat Awareness Week gives tips on staying safe during extreme heat

Summer is on its way and temperatures are starting to rise in Arizona. The National Weather Service and state officials have teamed up for Arizona Heat Awareness Week, a way to remind Arizonans to stay safe and hydrated during our periods of extreme heat.

As most Arizonans know, things can get really dangerous when we have a string of high temperatures in a row, because the body doesn't get a chance to cool overnight before the hot temperatures hit again.

Arizona Heat Awareness Week provides some tips for staying cool in the heat, as well as symptoms of heat related illnesses to be aware of.

If you plan to brave the heat for a hike, you should leave your dog at home. It is illegal to take your dog on the trail if the temperature is over 100 degrees. The penalty for taking your dog is a $2,500 fine and possible jail time.

The hottest parts of the day are usually between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., so try to do any outdoor activity outside of those hours.

And always remember how hot the car gets! According to the National Weather Service (NWS), when the temperature outside reaches 99 degrees, your car can heat up to 120 degrees in just one hour. Never leave kids, pets or even crayons or make up in the car for an extended amount of time.

The lack of rainfall in the state also contributes to the heat. NWS said Phoenix has not had any measurable rainfall since March 11.

Hydration stations are located all over Maricopa and Pinal counties. Staying properly hydrated can help prevent heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Fainting

Excessive sweating

Cool, clammy skin

If you are experiencing these symptoms, go to a cooler place and drink water.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Rapid, strong pulse

Body temperature above 103

If you experience these symptoms, get to a cooler place and call 911.

For more information and safety tips on Arizona Heat Awareness Week, click here

