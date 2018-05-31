Driver flees after hitting pole, causing road closure & power outage in Peoria

A car hit a power pole near 83rd Avenue and Shangri La Road, causing 855 customers to lose power. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Peoria Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a pole, causing a power outage early Thursday morning.

Ofc. Brandon Sheffert said the car hit the power pole near 83rd Avenue and Shangri La Road, at about 2:15 a.m. and the driver fled on foot.

Power was out to 855 customers but has since been restored, according to APS.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

Sheffert said there was a passenger in the vehicle who was not injured.

Witnesses told police the car and another unknown vehicle were racing northbound on 83rd Avenue when the car crashed.

Northbound 83rd Avenue was closed from Peoria Avenue to Cactus Road for a few hours but is now open.

The investigation is ongoing.

.@PeoriaAzPS investigating single vehicle accident, vehicle struck a power pole at 83rd Ave and Shangri La Rd causing power outage in area, driver fled the scene. @apsFYI is on scene working to restore power. North 83rd Ave closed from Peoria Ave #peoriaaz #peoriapoliceaz pic.twitter.com/lizatuIcZl — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) May 31, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.