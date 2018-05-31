Driver flees after hitting pole, causing road closure & power outage in Peoria

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Peoria Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a pole, causing a power outage early Thursday morning.

Ofc. Brandon Sheffert said the car hit the power pole near 83rd Avenue and Shangri La Road, at about 2:15 a.m. and the driver fled on foot. 

Power was out to 855 customers but has since been restored, according to APS.

Sheffert said there was a passenger in the vehicle who was not injured.

Witnesses told police the car and another unknown vehicle were racing northbound on 83rd Avenue when the car crashed. 

Northbound 83rd Avenue was closed from Peoria Avenue to Cactus Road for a few hours but is now open.

The investigation is ongoing.

