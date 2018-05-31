Senate candidate, homeland security chief to visit Arizona-Mexico border

McSally, a Republican who is running for U.S. Senate, held a congressional subcommittee hearing in Phoenix on Wednesday on how border security— or lack thereof— affects the opioid crisis gripping many parts of the country. (Source: mcsally.house.gov)

An Arizona Senate candidate and the head of the country’s homeland security department will take another tour of the Arizona-Mexico border.

U.S. Rep. Martha McSally will join DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in Nogales on Thursday to see one of the area’s ports of entry.

McSally says 90 percent of illicit drugs come through Arizona’s ports, which are woefully understaffed as U.S. Customs and Border Protection has struggled to recruit officers.

Thursday’s visit will also include a discussion with businesses, ranchers, customs officers and the Arizona National Guard, which has been deployed to the border.

