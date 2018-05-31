Woman's airport 'angel' turns out to be Arizona Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham

Airport headaches are easy to come by, but one woman’s trip from Europe to Phoenix took a pleasant turn when a stranger stepped in to help her in her hour of need.

Delilah Cassidy, a recent ASU graduate, said she was unaware that American Airlines charges $50 for carry-on bags, and began to cry when the airline employees at Los Angeles International Airport refused to take her cash because they only accept credit or debit card.

As a devastated Cassidy pleaded with the ticket counter workers to not make her miss her flight, she was approached by a gentleman who offered to pay her baggage fee. She initially denied his offer, but he wouldn’t take “no” for an answer and simply handed his card to the ticket counter employee.

It wasn’t until after Delilah boarded the plane that she realized her “angel,” as she called him, is none other than Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham.

Cassidy tweeted her experience, which garnered thousands of retweets and national attention.

“I said, 'I'm surprised you helped me with my Bears shirt on.' And he said, 'Awe, no, I don't have anything against the Bears or Bears fans.’ And he said, ‘You know if it was me in the airport, I would want someone to have done that for me,’" Cassidy recounted.

Cassidy said Gresham wouldn’t accept her cash as repayment and only asked her to “pay it forward.”

While many of the reactions to Cassidy’s Twitter story were complaints about the American Airlines baggage fees, most were people inspired and happy to hear about a stranger’s act of kindness.

You can read Cassidy's entire Twitter thread here:

WOW okay so the most amazing thing just happened to me and I can’t help but share it with the world. American Airlines instituted a new policy where you have to pay to take a carry-on onto the plane. Which is ridiculous but off topic. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

I consolidate my bags into one and they measure it and say it’s just a little too big. They proceed to charge me $50, except they only take credit card, no cash. Since I just got back from Europe all my cards are being declined as Chase doesn’t know I’m back. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

They tell me that I’m going to have to miss the flight and head back to the ticket counter to pay down there. I’m pleading, devastated after a long day of travel. Then, this man walks up and says, “How much is it?” They tell him $50 and he says “I got it.” — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

I’m astonished and tell him it’s fine not to worry and he hands the lady his card as the American Airlines employees stand in silence shocked by this man’s generosity. They swipe the card and he tells me to have a great flight and hop on board. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

I’m crying as I write this and as I board the flight. This man was an angel. I stop him as he’s sitting in first class and try to give him my money but he just shook me off and told me to pay it forward. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

My heart is so happy. There are good people in this world. Be that person for someone because I know after this I sure will be. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018