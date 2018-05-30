Emotional homecoming at airport for teen who was critically injured in August plane crash

He and his friend Chandler Riesterer crashed their plane back in August. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Brody' first hug was with his grandma and grandpa. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

“I’m coming home, I’m coming home, tell the world that I’m coming home.”

Brody Burnell, 19, is seen singing in a video because this homecoming was something many of his friends and family thought would never happen.

Burnell flew back to Phoenix Wednesday, finally coming home to Arizona after 10 long months away.

He and his friend Chandler Riesterer crashed their plane back in August. Chandler made a quick recovery, but Burnell was in very critical condition. He spent three months in a coma, and his mom and dad thought he would never wake up.

[ORIGINAL STORY: 2 men critically injured in small plane crash near Deer Valley Airport]

“The speech therapist came running down the hall and said, 'Bernie! Gigi! He’s talking!' I said, ‘I love you buddy’ and he said, ‘I love you too’ in a whisper. It wasn’t that loud yet,” said Steve Burnell, Brody's father.

Brody was flown to Colorado then Omaha, Nebraska for extensive treatment and therapy. His friend Austin Jones flew to Colorado twice to visit him.

[RELATED: Young men injured in small plane crash were passionate flyers]

“There was (sic) so many things with his spine and brain. We didn’t know what was going to happen, you know,” said Jones.

He still has major brain trauma and physical disabilities, but doctors cleared him to finally come home.

So Wednesday at the airport, the teen came home to chanting and cheering from dozens of people.

[SLIDESHOW: Small plane crash near Deer Valley Airport]

Brody waved to the crowd and then got the biggest smile on his face when he realized all of his friends were there for him.

“This is the best place for him to be, to see his friends again, to help his brain get going again. It’s just awesome. I can’t describe the feeling. We’re just so blessed,” said Jones.

Brody’s first hug was a tearful one with his grandma and grandpa, and then he waved at our cameras!

“I’m home, baby!” said Brody’s dad.

And for that, the Burnell family finally cried different tears, tears of joy.

Brody’s dad said he’ll continue extensive physical and speech therapy here in Arizona, and even though there is a long way to go, his dad said there’s a chance he’ll make a full recovery and that’s what they’ll be praying for.

HE’S HOME!!!! Everybody chanting and yelling for Brody Burnell as he made his way off the airplane. Finally home after months of recovery, after August’s plane crash. Lots of tears and hugs with family and friends! #azfamily pic.twitter.com/NjFdiaGwf5 — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) May 31, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.