Jury picked at ex-Arizona regulator’s trial

Arizona lobbyist Jim Norton used to work at a political consulting firm. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Gary Pierce and his wife with their legal team. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Authorities said George Johnson, left, funneled $31,000 to Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce Gary Pierce and his wife, bottom right, through lobbyist Jim Norton, top right. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A jury has been picked at the trial of a former elected Arizona utility regulator charged with accepting bribes from a water company owner in exchange for favorable decisions.

Attorneys are scheduled to make opening statements Thursday at the trial of former Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce.

Authorities say Pierce took $31,000 in bribes funneled to him from water company owner George Johnson and tried to get Johnson to buy him a $350,000 piece of land.

In exchange, prosecutors said Pierce voted for a rate increase that benefited the water company and approved a measure that lets the firm’s owner use ratepayer money to pay his personal income tax bill.

Pierce, his wife, Sherry, Johnson and lobbyist Jim Norton have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

