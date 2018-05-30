Tempe class offers window into dementia

By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist
A Tempe class puts participants in dark rooms with gloves and ear muffs on to simulate dulled senses to understand what dementia patients go through. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A Tempe class puts participants in dark rooms with gloves and ear muffs on to simulate dulled senses to understand what dementia patients go through. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Participants wear gloves while doing simple tasks to get the feel of what dementia and Alzheimer's patients experience. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Participants wear gloves while doing simple tasks to get the feel of what dementia and Alzheimer's patients experience. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
A participant prepares for Tempe's Alzheimer's and dementia experience class. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A participant prepares for Tempe's Alzheimer's and dementia experience class. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

It is hard for many of us to really wrap our minds around the idea of having dementia or losing our memory.

But the City of Tempe is working hard to teach people more about the disease that one in nine people over the age of 65 have.

Emergency crews get special training in Tempe and residents have lots of resources to help them or a family member dealing with Alzheimer's and dementia.

This is all done through a partnership with the banner Alzheimer's institute.

One class is the virtual dementia tour.

It lets people experience life through the eyes of someone with dementia-related diseases.

During the tour, a participant is given several tasks, but each must be done with muted or altered senses. Participants will wear gloves or ear muffs or complete the task in low lighting to mimic dulled senses.

Instructor Jane Gerlica with the Banner Alzheimer's Institute said this virtual tour gives people a better idea of what their family member is dealing with on a day to day basis.

"They feel a little more understanding and empathetic to the loved one who might have dementia," she said. "They walk away with a bit more kindness."

Tempe earned the title of dementia friendly city, the only city of its kind in the state.

To find out more about how you can get involved with Tempe's classes, check out their schedule here.

