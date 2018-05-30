Former Arizona judge kicked off the bench in disgrace, wants old job back

Former Justice of the Peace Phillip Woolbright wants his old job back, six years after he was booted off the bench. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

He violated the public's trust. Now, he's hoping to win it back.

Former Justice of the Peace Phillip Woolbright wants his old job back, six years after he was booted off the bench.

The Arizona Supreme Court forced Woolbright to step down in 2012.

The Arizona commission on judicial conduct found that Woolbright had violated the state's code of judicial conduct on several occasions.

According to the report, Woolbright was involved in two domestic violence incidents involving his estranged wife, tried to influence a witness in a case against himself and tried to avoid a process server from delivering an order of protection.

Woolbright said Wednesday that many of the allegations against him were not true and that he was pushed off the bench unfairly.

"They charged Joe Arpaio with a thousand different things," said Woolbright. "Politics is brutal if someone is trying to make changes. I've made mistakes, but I certainly haven't done anything that was brought up by my enemies -- my political enemies."

Part of the court order to remove Woolbright from the bench stipulated that he could not hold a judicial office for five years.

It's now been six years.

Woolbright said what he's been through and his life experience will make him a better judge, and he hopes voters will agree

"The judiciary is a place of justice and it takes a long time for justice to come clean, but I am glad I've gotten past all of that," said Woolbright.

When asked whether the public can trust him again, Woolbright said "Absolutely."

