Expelled Arizona lawmaker files to run for state Senate

Don Shooter filed signatures to run in the state Senate primary in Legislative District 13. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An ex-lawmaker who was kicked out of the Arizona House of Representatives because of a lengthy pattern of sexual misconduct has filed signatures to be on the ballot for state Senate.

Don Shooter, a Yuma Republican, said he filed more than 900 signatures to run in the state Senate primary in Legislative District 13.

He wouldn’t comment on the circumstances surrounding his expulsion. He said he wants to talk about policy issues, such as the water needs of the agriculture industry and public education.

Incumbent State Sen. Sine Kerr and Brent Backus are two other Republicans who filed signatures to run for the seat.

Democrat Michelle Harris is also running.

The deadline for filing petitions for candidacy is 5 p.m. on May 30.

