Charge dropped against Cardinals rookie Christian Kirk over rock-throwing incident

The charge has been dismissed against Christian Kirk who was arrested after police said he threw rocks at cars while leaving the Waste Management Open.

The former Saguaro High School star and recently-drafted Arizona Cardinal was originally charged with criminal damage.

Police said he and his friend were both intoxicated during the incident on Feb. 3 in Scottsdale.

A car's window was broken.

The Scottsdale's prosecutor's office said the misdemeanor charge was dropped because Kirk worked out paying for the damages with the victim.

The Arizona Cardinals said they knew about the incident before drafting him 47th overall in last month's draft.

Kirk sent out a tweet Wednesday afternoon thanking people and the Cardinals for their support.

"From the beginning, I was confident that the facts and the truth would ultimately validate the type of person that I am. I am grateful that was indeed the case," he said.

