Waddell man cancels flight, wants reimbursementPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
Waddell man cancels flight, wants reimbursement
Waddell man cancels flight, wants reimbursement
A Waddell man booked a flight on a major airline, but due to circumstances beyond his control, he had to cancel one of his flights.More >
A Waddell man booked a flight on a major airline, but due to circumstances beyond his control, he had to cancel one of his flights.More >
Phoenix man says Carfax erroneously labeled truck with 'damage'
Phoenix man says Carfax erroneously labeled truck with 'damage'
A Phoenix man is blaming Carfax for trouble selling his truck.More >
A Phoenix man is blaming Carfax for trouble selling his truck.More >
Consumer Reports' recalls for May
Consumer Reports' recalls for May
From autos to chainsaws, recalls you should know about.More >
From autos to chainsaws, recalls you should know about.More >
Mesa man discovers fake lottery
Mesa man discovers fake lottery
A Mesa man received a check in the mail saying he had won a lottery but he was suspicious about it.More >
A Mesa man received a check in the mail saying he had won a lottery but he was suspicious about it.More >
Fake contractor runs from 3 On Your Side after taking $21,000 from consumer
Fake contractor runs from 3 On Your Side after taking $21,000 from consumer
A Scottsdale woman trying to improve her home’s curb appeal doled out a lot of money for a project. But in the end, the fake contractor she hired kept the $21,000 and vanished.More >
A Scottsdale woman trying to improve her home’s curb appeal doled out a lot of money for a project. But in the end, the fake contractor she hired kept the $21,000 and vanished.More >
Mesa woman and relative looking for vacation refund after serious accident
Mesa woman and relative looking for vacation refund after serious accident
The woman says she has travel insurance and believes she should get a full refund.More >
The woman says she has travel insurance and believes she should get a full refund.More >
Phoenix-area woman scammed out of $2,100 in 'Pet Scam'
Phoenix-area woman scammed out of $2,100 in 'Pet Scam'
A woman thought she was buying a German shepherd puppy but ended up getting scammed.More >
A woman thought she was buying a German shepherd puppy but ended up getting scammed.More >
Adults are now 'banking' on allowance
Adults are now 'banking' on allowance
Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’More >
Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’More >
Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?
Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?
Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.More >
Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.More >
Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue
Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue
Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.More >
Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.More >
ADOT says new voluntary travel IDs will save you headaches
ADOT says new voluntary travel IDs will save you headaches
Traveling could be a huge pain if you don't have the voluntary travel ID by October 1, of 2020.More >
Traveling could be a huge pain if you don't have the voluntary travel ID by October 1, of 2020.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage
Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >
Woman's airport 'angel' turns out to be Arizona Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham
Woman's airport 'angel' turns out to be Arizona Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham
It wasn’t until after Delilah boarded the plane the she realized her “angel,” as she called him, is none other than Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham.More >
It wasn’t until after Delilah boarded the plane the she realized her “angel,” as she called him, is none other than Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham.More >
Phoenix mom says daughter was punched in class, teacher did nothing
Phoenix mom says daughter was punched in class, teacher did nothing
A Phoenix mom claims her daughter was punched in the face by a fellow student and the teacher did nothing about it.More >
A Phoenix mom claims her daughter was punched in the face by a fellow student and the teacher did nothing about it.More >
New shimming scam targets your credit card chip
New shimming scam targets your credit card chip
Shimming is the new skimming. Scammers are now targeting the chip on your credit card.More >
Shimming is the new skimming. Scammers are now targeting the chip on your credit card.More >
16-year-old shoots, kills intruder armed with a hatchet
16-year-old shoots, kills intruder armed with a hatchet
Authorities in Mississippi say a 16-year-old boy shot a man who attempted to enter a house with a hatchet.More >
Authorities in Mississippi say a 16-year-old boy shot a man who attempted to enter a house with a hatchet.More >
Death sentence for Phoenix man who bound, gagged, burned pregnant girlfriend
Death sentence for Phoenix man who bound, gagged, burned pregnant girlfriend
A Phoenix man has been sentenced to death for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend in July of 2012.More >
A Phoenix man has been sentenced to death for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend in July of 2012.More >
Driver flees after hitting pole, causing road closure & power outage in Peoria
Driver flees after hitting pole, causing road closure & power outage in Peoria
The Peoria Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a pole, causing a power outage early Thursday morning.More >
The Peoria Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a pole, causing a power outage early Thursday morning.More >
Sears is closing 72 more stores
Sears is closing 72 more stores
Sears will close at least 72 more stores as sales plunge and losses mount.More >
Sears will close at least 72 more stores as sales plunge and losses mount.More >
Teen catches deadly illness from working out too much
Teen catches deadly illness from working out too much
It causes a breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a damaging protein into the blood and possibly damaging the kidneys.More >
It causes a breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a damaging protein into the blood and possibly damaging the kidneys.More >
Dog killed 8-month-old girl while she played in her bouncy chair, police say
Dog killed 8-month-old girl while she played in her bouncy chair, police say
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
Emotional homecoming at airport for teen who was critically injured in August plane crash
Emotional homecoming at airport for teen who was critically injured in August plane crash
Brody waved to the crowd and then got the biggest smile on his face when he realized all of his friends were there for him.?More >
Brody waved to the crowd and then got the biggest smile on his face when he realized all of his friends were there for him.?More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Watch: Runaway peacocks cause traffic jam in Philadelphia
Watch: Runaway peacocks cause traffic jam in Philadelphia
Philadelphia Zoo officials hope to recapture four peacocks that escaped and caused a traffic jam on a major highway.More >
Philadelphia Zoo officials hope to recapture four peacocks that escaped and caused a traffic jam on a major highway.More >
St. Mary's Food Bank making sure AZ kids don't go hungry this summer
St. Mary's Food Bank making sure AZ kids don't go hungry this summer
During the school year, those students can rely on their school’s food service program. Once school is out, that reliable source of sustenance and essential nutrition goes away.More >
During the school year, those students can rely on their school’s food service program. Once school is out, that reliable source of sustenance and essential nutrition goes away.More >
Driver flees after hitting pole, causing road closure & power outage in Peoria
Driver flees after hitting pole, causing road closure & power outage in Peoria
The Peoria Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a pole, causing a power outage early Thursday morning.More >
The Peoria Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a pole, causing a power outage early Thursday morning.More >
Watch: Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos
Watch: Attempt to remove goose from baseball stadium ends in chaos
A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at the Detroit Tigers game, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >
A Canada goose settled into right-center field during a rain delay at the Detroit Tigers game, and an attempt to remove it ended in chaos.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage
Social posts after pedestrian struck and killed met with outrage
VIDEO: Woman helped by Arizona Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham
VIDEO: Woman helped by Arizona Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham
Airport headaches are easy to come by, but one woman’s trip from Europe to Phoenix took a pleasant turn when a stranger stepped in to help her in her hour of need. Story: http://bit.ly/2J6ZifXMore >
Airport headaches are easy to come by, but one woman’s trip from Europe to Phoenix took a pleasant turn when a stranger stepped in to help her in her hour of need. Story: http://bit.ly/2J6ZifXMore >
VIDEO: Phoenix mom says a teacher did nothing after her daughter was punched in class
VIDEO: Phoenix mom says a teacher did nothing after her daughter was punched in class
A Phoenix mom says her daughter was attacked by a male student in class, and the teacher did nothing. [FULL STORY]More >
A Phoenix mom says her daughter was attacked by a male student in class, and the teacher did nothing. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: There is a new scam to be on the lookout for
VIDEO: There is a new scam to be on the lookout for
Scammers are targeting the chip in your credit card.More >
Scammers are targeting the chip in your credit card.More >
VIDEO: Little boy helps woman walk up flight of stairs
VIDEO: Little boy helps woman walk up flight of stairs
(Source: Riley Duncan, Meredith)More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >