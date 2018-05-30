Waddell man cancels flight, wants reimbursement

Glenn Miller said the airline should have given him a credit toward a future trip, but it didn’t, so he contacted 3 On Your Side for help. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Waddell man booked a flight on a major airline, but due to circumstances beyond his control, he had to cancel one of his flights. He said the airline should have given him a credit toward a future trip, but it didn’t, so he contacted 3 On Your Side for help.

Glenn Miller is retired and stays busy taking care of his horses. Still, he takes every opportunity he can to visit family out of state.

“Typically, we go to, we fly into Kentucky our son and his family live near Ft. Knox Kentucky and I have family that live in Cincinnati.”

Back in August, Miller booked a trip. He wanted to fly and see his son and grandchildren in Kentucky and then fly up to Ohio.

However, the Cleveland trip never happened.

“The trip, we were gonna go, we were supposed to extend it on up to Cleveland and that's the part that got canceled out on us.”

Canceled because Miller had a medical emergency and had to return to Arizona earlier than expected. As a result, he went online, canceled his Cleveland flight with Southwest Airlines and expected a credit for a future flight.

At least, he thought he canceled the flight.

He had even printed up confirmation that he thought verified he had canceled.

"It showed the funds were gonna be transferred into our account to be used in the future.”

But when Miller tried to book another trip recently and use his $429 in credit vouchers, Southwest gave him bad news: There was no $429 in credit.

Why? Well, it turns out when Miller got online to cancel, he inadvertently failed to hit the "button" at the bottom of the screen that officially canceled his flight.

“If you look at it now, maybe it's noticeable, I don't know, it doesn't stand out.”

Out $429, Miller contacted 3 On Your Side and we got ahold of Southwest Airlines.

We explained the situation and after looking into the matter for us, Southwest Airlines said forget the credit, we'll just refund Miller all of his money, all $429.

And that's exactly what they did. Miller says it only happened because of 3 On Your Side.

"Thank you very much. Thank you, thank you, thank you. If it wasn't for you guys, we wouldn't have received the money and I can't thank you enough.”

A huge thank you to Southwest Airlines, we just asked for a credit for this viewer. They went above and beyond and gave them a full refund.

