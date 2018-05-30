Burton Barr Central Library in Phoenix will reopen June 16

Mopping up after heavy monsoon damage at the library (Source: Phoenix Fire Dept.)

A view of the damaged roof at the Burton Barr Central Library in Phoenix. (Source: Phoenix Fire Dept.)

A view of the 5th floor of the library during a storm damage tour on Aug. 18. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Just in time for summer reading! The Burton Barr Central Library will reopen June 16 at 9 a.m.

Library officials made the announcement Wednesday.

The city's flagship library, with more than one million annual visitors, has been closed since last July after a powerful monsoon storm led to major flooding.

The storm hit the library so hard that the building's floating roof lost tiles and damaged a fire sprinkler water line.

The high flow of water damaged books, carpets and every floor of the five-story library.

"The water got into the raised floor, which has computer access space, which then allowed the water to disperse throughout different parts of the building," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Reda Bigler at the time.

Three City of Phoenix employees were ultimately fired and three others disciplined after it was found that a routine inspection had uncovered that the sprinkler pipe system had leaks.

An internal review done by the City of Phoenix stated at least those six employees knew or should have known about the problem.

Documents showed that a contractor recommended repairs to employees, and those employees went to their supervisor with the findings, but the supervisor told them the library couldn't afford it.

The problem went unfixed.

The City opened a temporary library location while repairs were underway.

Now, nearly one year later, reconstruction is nearly done.

"The last couple days we've been doing some fine tuning. The roof is finished. The fire suppression system on the 5th floor is finished," said Lee Franklin with the Phoenix Public Library. ?

In celebration of the grand reopening, the library will offer a variety of free, family-friendly programs on June 16.

"We really want to be focused on the customers that we've missed since we've had to be closed," said Franklin.

Burton Barr Central Library is located just south of Central Avenue and McDowell Road.

