Phoenix man says Carfax erroneously labeled truck with 'damage'

Greg May loves his pickup truck. He should. It's a top of the line GMC.

"Right, it's got every option that you would ever need, you know,” he told 3 On Your Side. "It's a 2015 Denali Pickup. It's something a lot of people want."

May initially bought the truck from a good friend back in December. He got it, he says, because he tows from time to time and his wife also runs a business that occasionally requires a truck.

But May says his wife driving the Denali seems to be the problem.

"She found the truck to be too big," he said. Unfortunately, May says it's just too much truck for his wife to handle.

As a result, May put the Denali up for sale and when an interested buyer reviewed a Carfax report showing the truck's history, May says she couldn’t believe it.

May says it showed that the truck had been damaged while he owned it. But, the report doesn't give any details as to what or where the damage was. It also doesn't reflect how or who reported the damage. All it says is, “damage.”

May fired off a complaint to Carfax to correct what he insists is a mistake. In response, Carfax sent him an email that angered May even more.

"Yes, it is true. You have damage to your truck,” he remembers Carfax telling him. According to our Carfax report, you might want to take it in and get it inspected to ensure the repairs were done professionally."

But May asks "what repairs?" He and the friend he bought it from insist the truck has never been damaged or repaired for any reason at all.

May says he just wants the "damage" label to be removed saying it not only brings down the value of his truck, but interested buyers are turned off when they run a Carfax and see that it's damaged.

"I was talking to my friend who I bought the truck from and his wife said, 'Why don't you call Gary Harper at 3 On Your Side?'"

3 On Your Side asked Carfax to investigate the issue and it did. In response, a company spokesman wrote us an email saying they

".... verified the damage reported to us."

But once again, Carfax wouldn't provide one detail about that so-called "damage." In fact, Carfax said the reporting source was confidential and would not say exactly what was considered damaged. They wouldn’t say if it was a mechanical part, a cosmetic blemish or anything.

May says he's angry, frustrated and fed-up that Carfax has essentially branded him with a Scarlet Letter. May says labeling his truck with “damage” is a real disservice to him and to potential buyers if Carfax fails to provide any details along with the label.

"I'm obviously going to sell my truck and I'm going to explain to the person who buys it that it's a bogus report and that Carfax isn't always right."

The website for Carfax indicates not every damage event is reported to them. However, it says damage can be contact with another vehicle, a tree, a traffic sign, vandalism, etc.

Here is the statement from a Carfax spokesman:

Carfax Reports are an important part of the used car buying process and include information such as mileage, recalls, maintenance, accidents, other damage and more. We work tirelessly to provide as much information as possible about a vehicle’s history to help people make better decisions about a car they’re likely paying thousands for and driving every day, often with their families. In this case, we worked with your viewer and verified the damage reported to us. Accidents and damage are a buyer’s top concern and we provide this information to help them purchase safe, reliable used cars. Along with a Carfax Report, we also recommend a thorough test drive and trusted mechanic’s inspection prior to purchase.

