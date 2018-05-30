Phoenix man says Carfax erroneously labeled truck with 'damage'Posted: Updated:
Waddell man cancels flight, wants reimbursement
A Waddell man booked a flight on a major airline, but due to circumstances beyond his control, he had to cancel one of his flights.More >
Phoenix man says Carfax erroneously labeled truck with 'damage'
A Phoenix man is blaming Carfax for trouble selling his truck.More >
Consumer Reports' recalls for May
From autos to chainsaws, recalls you should know about.More >
Mesa man discovers fake lottery
A Mesa man received a check in the mail saying he had won a lottery but he was suspicious about it.More >
Fake contractor runs from 3 On Your Side after taking $21,000 from consumer
A Scottsdale woman trying to improve her home’s curb appeal doled out a lot of money for a project. But in the end, the fake contractor she hired kept the $21,000 and vanished.More >
Mesa woman and relative looking for vacation refund after serious accident
The woman says she has travel insurance and believes she should get a full refund.More >
Phoenix-area woman scammed out of $2,100 in 'Pet Scam'
A woman thought she was buying a German shepherd puppy but ended up getting scammed.More >
Adults are now 'banking' on allowance
Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’More >
Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?
Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.More >
Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue
Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.More >
ADOT says new voluntary travel IDs will save you headaches
Traveling could be a huge pain if you don't have the voluntary travel ID by October 1, of 2020.More >
Phoenix mom says daughter was punched in class, teacher did nothing
A Phoenix mom claims her daughter was punched in the face by a fellow student and the teacher did nothing about it.More >
Phoenix PD: 22-year-old dead, impaired driver hospitalized in head-on crash
One driver is dead while another was booked for DUI following a head-on crash in Phoenix, said Phoenix police Sgt. Vincent Lewis.More >
Baby girl dies after mother strikes her with car, police say
A mother has been arrested on suspicion of murder in her daughter's death.More >
Man dead following fiery rollover crash on Bush Highway
Bush Highway will be closed for several hours from State Route 87 to Saguaro Lake.More >
Plane makes emergency landing in Prescott after running out of fuel
The pilot and two passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.More >
Why the FBI wants you to reset your internet router
A Russian malware system has infected hundreds of thousands of routers. To combat the malware, the FBI released a public service announcement asking homes and businesses to reset their routers.More >
Blake Painter, 'Deadliest Catch' skipper, found dead in home
Blake Painter, an Oregon fisherman featured on the television series "The Deadliest Catch," has died. He was 38.More >
USPS stops mail delivery to Phoenix apartments due to rundown mailboxes
No cards, no packages, no bills, no paychecks. Residents at the apartment complex said the mail hadn’t been delivered for at least four days.More >
Couple both bring rings to Memphis Zoo to propose to each other
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.More >
UPDATE: Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on bus outside MetroCenter
Police say a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting on a city bus outside MetroCenter Mall.More >
Evangelist says God told him he needs fourth private plane
A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner" to his mission of obtaining a $54 million private jet.More >
Foster care organization to move into larger space, hold more donations
The non-profit Arizona Helping Hands has been giving beds and other necessities to foster families for years. Last year, they gave away a record 2,908 beds, and the organization continues to grow. Now they are starting a new chapter in a bigger, more centrally located space.More >
Emotional homecoming at airport for teen who was critically injured in August plane crash
Brody waved to the crowd and then got the biggest smile on his face when he realized all of his friends were there for him.?More >
Waddell man cancels flight, wants reimbursement
A Waddell man booked a flight on a major airline, but due to circumstances beyond his control, he had to cancel one of his flights.More >
VIDEO: Former AZ judge looking to get old job back after being kicked off bench
A former justice of the peace who was kicked off the bench for multiple conduct violations is looking to get his old job back this November.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Phoenix mom says a teacher did nothing after her daughter was punched in class
A Phoenix mom says her daughter was attacked by a male student in class, and the teacher did nothing. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Road open after deadly head-on crash in Phoenix
Late Tuesday night, police and medical personnel responded to a crash near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Story: http://bit.ly/2seITj1More >
VIDEO: Officers shot man with gun on bus near MetroCenter Mall, per PD
VIDEO: Officers shot man with gun on bus near MetroCenter Mall, per PD
Police said officers had to shoot a man with a gun on a bus near MetroCenter Mall and a witness told us what he saw.More >
Couple both bring rings to Memphis Zoo to propose to each other
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.More >
VIDEO: Police investigating deadly head-on crash in Phoenix
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly head-on crash early Wednesday morning. Story: http://bit.ly/2sqbLE6More >
VIDEO: Rundown mailboxes stop mail delivery to Phoenix apartments
Mail hasn't been delivered for days at a Phoenix apartment complex because of rundown mailboxes. Story: http://bit.ly/2IVZjY3More >
