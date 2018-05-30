New shimming scam targets your credit card chip

What scammers are doing is they're inserting a super thin device into the part where you insert your credit card, like the slot, and they are stealing your credit card information. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Shimming is the new skimming as scammers now target the chip on your credit card.

It was just a matter of time before someone figured out this new technique.

What scammers are doing is they're inserting a super thin device into the part where you insert your credit card, like the slot, and they are stealing your credit card information.

Shimmers can be even more effective than skimmers because they can easily be inserted into indoor, in-store terminals.

"When you're inserting your credit card into the machine, if it's hard to push in or you feel some resistance, why don't you go ahead and tell the teller you want to use a different machine, because that could be an indication that someone has inserted that shim in there," said Felicia Thompson with the Phoenix Better Business Bureau.



Thompson says tap and pay set up, like Apple Pay, is a great option because it's more difficult for scammers to get your information.

"You don't have to insert or swipe your card at all, you can just use an app or use a touch pay and go at it that way, so the scam artist has no way or no opportunity to take your credit card transaction from that machine," said Thompson.

Also, as an added precaution, try to avoid the ATM and instead go inside and pull out your cash.

The crazy part about all of this is that when the scammers go to retrieve the data, it just looks like they are paying.

Alert the BBB and your retailers if this happens to you.

Below are several ways to protect yourself from shimming from the Better Business Bureau's website.

Keep a close eye on your bank and credit accounts. Check your online statements regularly to make sure there are no suspicious charges. If you see any, report them to your bank or credit card company immediately. Use the customer service number on the back of the card to be sure you are reaching the real company and not an imposter. Make sure you contact the bank, merchant and your card issuer if you ever suspect your card has been compromised.

Be wary if your card gets stuck in a chip reader. If the reader seems to have a tighter than normal grip on your card, there could be a shim inside. You may want to cancel your transaction and notify the business.

Use contactless payment methods. Contactless payment methods are not vulnerable to shimming. Try using "tap-and-go" features on your credit card instead of swiping or inserting your card. You can also use contactless mobile services such as Apple Pay or Samsung Pay to tap and pay.

Go inside to a teller to withdraw cash at a bank.

Use ATMs in banks rather than more vulnerable standalones.

Cover the keypad with your hand when entering your PIN.

Don’t proceed with a transaction if your card encounters resistance when it is inserted.

