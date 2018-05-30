Baby elk born on porch outside Payson home

A mother elk gave birth on a woman's front porch in Payson.

The woman, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, sent us photos of the baby and mama elk.

She says the baby lay under her front porch for eight hours before getting up and nursing with its mother.

Tubbs-Avakian has decided to name the baby elk 'Baby Payson.'

So cute!

