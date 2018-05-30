Brainsavers class aims to ward off Alzheimer's Disease

"Brainsaver" classes are part of a 12-week course focusing on brain healthy activities like physical exercise, stress reduction, cognitive exercises, educational material, socialization, even the best foods for your brain. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

As we get older, we focus just as much time on keeping our brains healthy as we do the rest of our body.

To help us do that, a group here in the Valley is offering "brainsaver" classes.

The classes are part of a 12-week course focusing on brain healthy activities like physical exercise, stress reduction, cognitive exercises, educational material, socialization, even the best foods for your brain.

This combination is believed to keep Alzheimers Disease at bay.

"Brainsavers is really a holistic approach to brain health, so they focus on cognitive exercises as well as physical exercises," OptumCare instructor Ben Brock said. "So I would say the majority of people who engage with us are there because of that fear and are really motivated to work hard and do something to decrease their chances of Alzheimer's."

Students range in age from mid 50's to late 80's and those we talked with said they notice a difference.

"Everything is focusing on healthy mind, healthy body. We dance a lot. I'm 68 years old and I'm out there doing it. It's wonderful," said student Jan McNeil.

The classes are available at three different locations here in the Valley and are offered by OptumCare which is a network of doctors and hospitals specializing in care for Medicare-eligible patients.

Deer Valley:

20414 N. 27th Avenue

Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Goodyear

1981 N. Pebble Creek Parkway

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Chandler

985 W. Chandler Heights Road

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

