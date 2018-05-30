Man dead following fiery rollover crash on Bush Highway

The vehicle rolled several times, catching fire on Bush Highway near Saguaro Lake. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man died after he rolled his vehicle multiple times and was ejected on Bush Highway near Saguaro Lake early Wednesday morning.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, a man in his 20s was driving southbound on Bush Highway when his vehicle went off the road and overcorrected.

The vehicle then rolled several times, catching fire.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene, said MCSO.

At this time, it is undetermined if speed or alcohol were factors in the accident.

The rollover crash remains under investigation.

Bush Highway will be closed for several hours from State Route 87 to Saguaro Lake.

