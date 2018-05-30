Jaime's Local Love: Valley deli provides a taste of New York in the desert

It's not uncommon for John Sayegh to know his customers and their orders when they walk in the door at Rinaldi's Italian Deli. On most mornings, Sayegh is manning the grill and the cash register-- taking orders for his famous breakfast burritos.

When the morning turns to lunch, customers order the famous authentic sub sandwiches--or meatballs with chicken parmigiana.

Sayegh was born and raised in the Bronx. He's spent nearly 40 years in the restaurant industry, mainly working in delis and markets.

When he and his wife moved to Arizona in 1993, they began their desert delicatessen journey on Mill Avenue in Tempe. In 2003, the property owner of their current Scottsdale location told them they had to check out the new space available.

Once they visited the space, it wasn't long before they moved north to Scottsdale Promenade. Rinaldi's Deli has a Deer Valley location as well.

The deli carries Boars Head Meats and everything is homemade and high quality. And you have to check out the Rinaldi's brag wall-- it's peppered with pictures of many sports stars and Hollywood celebrities.

Even a couple Good Morning Arizona members have pics on the wall as well! Stop by and tell John hi!

Rinaldis Deli

16211 N. Scottsdale Road AZ

(480) 607-3354

and

21705 N. 19th Avenue Phoenix AZ

(623) 581-3354

