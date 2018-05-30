130-foot-high race control tower at ISM Raceway demolished

The scoreboard tower was previously demolished at ISM Raceway. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The 130-foot-high race control tower at ISM Raceway was demolished Tuesday, making room for a brand-new tower structure as part of the $178 million ISM Raceway project.

NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton personally demolished the control tower with heavy construction equipment. This is one of the key remaining construction milestones before completion of the ISM Raceway project.

The tower was demolished at 10 a.m.

The scoreboard tower and 6,000-square-foot media center were previously demolished as part of the project.

Other new additions to the raceway include a new hospitality suite, infield fan experience and much more.

The opening weekend of the new ISM Raceway during the Can-Am 500 is Nov. 9 through 11.

