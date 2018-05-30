Phoenix PD: 22-year-old dead, impaired driver hospitalized in head-on crash

Police are investigating a deadly head-on crash near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One driver is dead while another was booked for DUI following a head-on crash in Phoenix, said Phoenix police Sgt. Vincent Lewis.

Late Tuesday night, police and medical personnel responded to a crash near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

A Saturn, driven by a 22-year-old man, was heading southbound when it crossed into the northbound lanes of 43rd Avenue for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a Lexus driven by a 72-year-old man, said Lewis.

The 22-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 72-year-old showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

While police investigated the collision, 43rd Avenue was closed in both directions between Thomas Road and West Virginia Avenue.

