Plane makes emergency landing in Prescott after running out of fuel

The small Malibu Piper single nose-prop aircraft landed in the middle of the road and was carrying three individuals. (Source: Prescott Police Department)

A plane bound for Prescott from the Los Angeles area was forced to make an emergency landing after it ran out of fuel late Tuesday night, according to the Prescott Police Department.

The FAA and Prescott Police Department were notified about an incoming passenger plane that was low on fuel and reported the potential of an emergency landing around 9:12 p.m.

The pilot initially indicated that they might attempt to land the plane in the area of State Route 89 and State Route 69, said police. However, the plane made an emergency landing near 1500 Iron Springs Road in Prescott.

The small Malibu Piper single nose-prop aircraft landed in the middle of the road and was carrying three individuals, said police. The pilot told police that the plane had run out of fuel, forcing the landing.

During the landing, police said it appears the plane may have struck a light pole in the area, shearing the wing off and causing the plane to roll onto its roof.

The pilot and two passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their current condition is unknown, said police.

While the plane was landing, police said a vehicle stopped in the roadway and was rear-ended by another vehicle. No injuries were sustained during that crash, however.

The roadway is expected to be closed for a period of time during the investigation but is expected to reopen before morning.

The investigation into the emergency plane landing is ongoing and will be coordinated through the Prescott Airport Operations Team in conjunction with the FAA, said police.

