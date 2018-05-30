Texas school district advertises in Phoenix about higher-paying teaching jobs

The main thing that will catch a candidate's eye is the starting salary of $52,000. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A district in Texas is hoping to get some Arizona teachers to make the trip to the Lone Star State to continue their teaching careers.

The Fort Worth Independent School District has put up five digital billboards in Phoenix, advertising teacher job openings. The main thing that will catch a candidate's eye is the starting salary of $52,000 per year.

That's about $18,000 more than what Arizona teachers get paid when they start out.

The district said it is hoping to lure new graduates looking for their first teaching jobs and veteran teachers looking for a change.

"Our billboards up in Phoenix are not only aimed at veteran teachers but aimed at students who may have just graduated and are looking for that first job," said Clint Bond with the Fort Worth ISD.

The Fort Worth Independent School District said it has up to 800 openings.

Officials with the district said they targeted both Arizona and Oklahoma after their recent strikes.

"That was the kind of passion, the kind of commitment the kind of dedication to students we were looking for," said Bond.

Also part of the sales pitch is the $750 million the district received for new schools, remodeling and improved technology.

The district has 86,000 students and more than 10,000 employees.

The billboards went up on Monday and will stay up for a month.

The superintendent of Fort Worth ISD, Kent P. Scribner, used to be the superintendent at Phoenix Union High School District.

