USPS stops mail delivery to Phoenix apartments due to rundown mailboxes

residents are being told they have to get in their cars and drive to the Union Hills Post Office just to pick up their mail. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The complex told us they will comply with what they're asked. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

USPS sent us a statement explaining the safety concerns and is giving Desert Star management a month to replace the mailboxes. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

People at a north Phoenix apartment complex said they aren't getting their mail and the management is blaming the post office. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

“When are we going to get our mail?”

That’s what several residents who live in the Desert Star Apartments in Phoenix have been asking.

No cards, no packages, no bills, no paychecks. Residents at the apartment complex like a woman who asked to stay anonymous and some of her neighbors said the mail hadn’t been delivered for at least four days.

“Have you been getting your mail?” said Briana Whitney.

“No,” said a resident who asked to go by Walter.

“Are you worried about it?” asked Whitney.

"A little bit,” said Walter.

The woman called the apartment complex and said the staff told her the mailman has been on vacation for 10 weeks.

“What does vacation, our mailman taking a vacation have to do with not delivering our mail? So they use that excuse,” she said.

Next, she called the post office, who told her the mailboxes are unsafe for delivery and cannot be used in their current condition.

“The mailboxes are falling apart; some people have keys and they can open up five different mailboxes. It’s very insecure,” said the woman.

USPS sent us a statement explaining the safety concerns and is giving Desert Star management a month to replace the mailboxes. Until then, no mail.

Now residents are being told they have to get in their cars and drive to the Union Hills Post Office just to pick up their mail, but they said many of their residents are elderly and have no way to get to that post office.

“We have people in wheelchairs here. We have older people that don’t have cars and they can’t make it up there,” said the woman.

When we reached out to the apartment complex, they told us the post office is in charge of the locks and it's their problem.

But the post office said the locks they provide to each wall unit are not the problem. It's the actual boxes themselves owned by the complex.

The complex told us they will comply with what they're asked, then hung up on us.

So while residents may not be getting any messages in the mail, their personal message is clear.

“It needs a lot a lot of sprucing up and a lot of care,” said Walter.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.