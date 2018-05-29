Smith Stays: ASU baseball keeps coach

For the first time in history, Arizona State University baseball has had back-to-back losing seasons. Fans are upset but the results won't cost head coach Tracy Smith his job.

Athletic director Ray Anderson gave Smith a vote of confidence going forward based on Smith's ability to recruit and pitching recruits headed to ASU in the fall.

"Certainly, I, as AD, no one wants to own that this is the first time in history that they've had two consecutive losing seasons," said Anderson, who hired Smith from Indiana in 2013. "I get it. They want to win. We want to win. The players want to win. Very frankly, we want to win on a long-term sustainable basis on a higher level than maybe what some of the fans may be used to seeing around. Only going every nine years, winning every 37th year. Not as often as I want to go. President (Michael) Crow wants to go. Folks here should expect to go more regularly. We're trying to elevate everything. Give us an opportunity and we're going to take it by holding with Tracy."

Smith confirmed the news after a season ending loss to Cal on Saturday but said he didn't want to steal Anderson's thunder. The Sun Devils did lose 14 one-run games last season and have a number of pitching recruits committed for next season. Smith had five players leave the team last season, with Anderson calling the atmosphere in the clubhouse “toxic.”

“That has gone away. We've heard it from players and parents. Culture is emerging in a more positive way and Tracy is responsible for that,” said Anderson.

Smith was not in attendance at the news conference. He has three years left on his contract. ASU has gone 117-107 under smith, 55-62 in the Pac-12.

