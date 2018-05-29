Civil rights group calls for workplace diversity in wake of Starbucks, Roseanne backlash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Racial sensitivity isn’t just for successful sitcoms and coffee chains, it’s for workplaces big and small. 

That was the message Tuesday from the East Valley NAACP as Starbucks held anti-bias training across the country and the popular “Roseanne” reboot was suddenly canceled after the star comic sent a racist tweet.

“You can break a habit but you can't change who a person is,” says East Valley NAACP president Roy Tatem. “However, you can let people know what's acceptable and what's not acceptable.”

Tatem says it starts with hiring practices that promote diversity.

“Reach out to the local career planning and placement officers and let the core colleges know that you're organizing a small business,” says Tatem.                                                                                                                               

Tatem says a workforce that reflects the community and includes individuals from various backgrounds can prevent issues that may escalate to a crisis.

“Address that within that circle and let them know hey you know what that's not acceptable,” says Tatem.

