Dust devil caught on camera in Scottsdale

Dust devils are often the closest thing to a tornado the Valley gets to see and a man in Scottsdale saw a pretty cool one on Tuesday.

Rich Nagle shot video of a big dust devil just off the Loop 101 near Indian School Road.

[RAW VIDEO: Massive dust devil spotted in Scottsdale]

The dust devil wasn't turning that fast but made up for it in size, as it stretched hundreds of feet into the air.

Considering the Phoenix area hasn't received rain in months, dust devils will likely be more and more common.

