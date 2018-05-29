Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on bus outside MetroCenter Mall

Police say a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting on a city bus outside MetroCenter Mall.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the mall's south side.

Phoenix police say that they got a call about a suspect with a gun near the bus terminal.

When officers arrived and boarded the bus, they spotted the suspect with the gun according to police.

"They got on the bus," said Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Tommy Thompson. "They encountered an individual who matched the description. During that encounter, they observed a gun."

[RAW VIDEO: Police briefing about officer-involved shooting at MetroCenter]

Police say gunfire was then exchanged.

"Shots were fired," said Sgt. Thompson. "That individual was struck and he is deceased."

An officer tried performing CPR, but the suspect was declared deceased on scene. No officers or bystanders were hurt. There were passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting.

"While it is certainly sad and unfortunate someone lost their life, it could’ve been much worse, given the circumstances," Sgt. Thompson said.

A witness told us he was shaken up by what he saw.

"It was a bus full of people," he said. "There were still people sitting there shocked. They couldn't even move out of their seats, they were still on the bus after all the shots were fired."

Police tell us they found a live, unfired round near where the suspect had been sitting.

The incident is under investigation.

Sgt. Thompson will be available to brief media on the officer involved shooting. Media staging is west of the movie theater at 9400 N Metro Center Parkway. — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) May 29, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.