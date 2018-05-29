Baby girl dies after being found not breathing in Gilbert motel

Gilbert police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old girl.

The child was reportedly found at Gilbert motel "InTown Suites" near Arizona Avenue and Guadalupe Road on Tuesday.

Police say that they received a 9-1-1 call from a "frantic" mother who reported that her child was not breathing.

When police arrived at the scene, they tried to resuscitate the baby, and then transported her to the hospital.

Sadly, the child was later pronounced dead.

Gilbert police are working to determine the cause of the girl's death.

