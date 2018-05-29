Group caring for Salt River wild horses wins state contract to manage herd

Group caring for Salt River wild horses wins state contract to manage herdPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Why the FBI wants you to reset your internet router
Why the FBI wants you to reset your internet router
A Russian malware system has infected hundreds of thousands of routers. To combat the malware, the FBI released a public service announcement asking homes and businesses to reset their routers.More >
A Russian malware system has infected hundreds of thousands of routers. To combat the malware, the FBI released a public service announcement asking homes and businesses to reset their routers.More >
Couple both bring rings to Memphis Zoo to propose to each other
Couple both bring rings to Memphis Zoo to propose to each other
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.More >
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.More >
Blake Painter, 'Deadliest Catch' skipper, found dead in home
Blake Painter, 'Deadliest Catch' skipper, found dead in home
Blake Painter, an Oregon fisherman featured on the television series "The Deadliest Catch," has died. He was 38.More >
Blake Painter, an Oregon fisherman featured on the television series "The Deadliest Catch," has died. He was 38.More >
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on bus outside MetroCenter Mall
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on bus outside MetroCenter Mall
Police say a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting on a city bus outside MetroCenter Mall.More >
Police say a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting on a city bus outside MetroCenter Mall.More >
ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
ABC canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" on Tuesday following star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.More >
ABC canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" on Tuesday following star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet.More >
AZ Game & Fish predicts more bears will visit the Phoenix area
AZ Game & Fish predicts more bears will visit the Phoenix area
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is standing by its decision to euthanize a bear seen roaming around an Anthem neighborhood.More >
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is standing by its decision to euthanize a bear seen roaming around an Anthem neighborhood.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Oil prices are falling fast. Here's why
Oil prices are falling fast. Here's why
What a difference a week can make. Oil prices surged to their highest level in over three years last week, and strategists were marveling that prices had shot up so quickly.More >
What a difference a week can make. Oil prices surged to their highest level in over three years last week, and strategists were marveling that prices had shot up so quickly.More >
Police: Little Caesars employee shoots, kills attacker in scary clown mask
Police: Little Caesars employee shoots, kills attacker in scary clown mask
A Little Caesars employee had just walked out of the restaurant at the end of his shift when a suspect wearing a clown mask attacked him.More >
A Little Caesars employee had just walked out of the restaurant at the end of his shift when a suspect wearing a clown mask attacked him.More >
PHOTO GALLERY: November 2015 Mugshots
PHOTO GALLERY: November 2015 MugshotsThese are images of people who have been arrested in the Midlands. The images are public record and come from various law enforcement and detention center websites. Those who are pictured are innocent until proven guilty. More >These are images of people who have been arrested in the Midlands. The images are public record and come from various law enforcement and detention center websites. Those who are pictured are innocent until proven guilty. More >
Monsoon Season 101
Monsoon Season 101
Monsoon season is almost here. From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.More >
Monsoon season is almost here. From monster dust storms to flash flooding, the seasonal shift in our weather pattern brings dramatic changes to your summer forecast.More >
Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>
-
Group caring for Salt River wild horses wins state contract to manage herd
Group caring for Salt River wild horses wins state contract to manage herd
It's been a long three years for the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, but the organization, which has been looking after the beloved horses for years, celebrated a major milestone Monday.More >
It's been a long three years for the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, but the organization, which has been looking after the beloved horses for years, celebrated a major milestone Monday.More >
VIDEO: Check out this cow parade in France!
VIDEO: Check out this cow parade in France!
Cows dressed in bright flowers and colorful flags "mooved" to greener pastures in the South of France over the weekend. The parade is an annual tradition. Take a look!More >
Cows dressed in bright flowers and colorful flags "mooved" to greener pastures in the South of France over the weekend. The parade is an annual tradition. Take a look!More >
Game and Fish euthanized 'nuisance bear' spotted in Anthem Monday
Game and Fish euthanized 'nuisance bear' spotted in Anthem Monday
The Arizona Game and Fish Department confirmed that it has euthanized a bear spotted in Anthem Sunday night and Monday morning.More >
The Arizona Game and Fish Department confirmed that it has euthanized a bear spotted in Anthem Sunday night and Monday morning.More >
VIDEO: Firefighter rescues dog stuck on roof
VIDEO: Firefighter rescues dog stuck on roof
Firefighters rescue cats from trees, but how about dogs from roofs? The Wells, Maine Police and Fire Departments worked together to save one pooch that was stuck on a roof after going through an upstairs window. Take a look at how the dog thanked the firefighter.More >
Firefighters rescue cats from trees, but how about dogs from roofs? The Wells, Maine Police and Fire Departments worked together to save one pooch that was stuck on a roof after going through an upstairs window. Take a look at how the dog thanked the firefighter.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Couple both bring rings to Memphis Zoo to propose to each other
Couple both bring rings to Memphis Zoo to propose to each other
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.More >
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student says, 'I'd love to go home to my husband'
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police say a teacher at a Goodyear elementary school has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Goodyear police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Thursday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher accused of sex with student appears in court
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
The Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a student appeared in court for a pretrial proceeding Friday. Brittany Zamora, 27, has been in jail since she was taken into custody nearly two months ago. Full story at https://goo.gl/96XLbT.More >
VIDEO: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting
VIDEO: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting
Phoenix police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting outside MetroCenter Mall. The suspect was killed in the gunfire.More >
Phoenix police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting outside MetroCenter Mall. The suspect was killed in the gunfire.More >
VIDEO: Top MLB Draft prospects on collision course in Arizona high school playoffs
VIDEO: Top MLB Draft prospects on collision course in Arizona high school playoffs
Two of the top ten picks in the major league baseball draft is on is on a collision course to play in the state championship next week. [STORY]More >
VIDEO: Family seeks assistance after fire destroys their belongings
VIDEO: Family seeks assistance after fire destroys their belongings
A family of six is trying to get their lives back together after a fire destroyed their home and everything in it. While they have a new home, they need just about everything else.More >