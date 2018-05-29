Hoarder house, second house go up in flames in Phoenix

A shed fire spread to two Phoenix home Tuesday, including a hoarder house.

The fire broke out just after 1:30 p.m. near 10th Street and Osborn.

The blaze quickly grew to first-alarm.

Crews say they had some trouble getting into the hoarder house.

There's no word yet on injuries.

The flames were said to be under control by 2 p.m.

