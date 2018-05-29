SCAM ALERT: Crooks pose as utility workers, target elderly homeowners

Phoenix police are investigating multiple residential burglaries that are targeting elderly homeowners in different parts of the city.

Here's how police say the scam works.

The suspects pose as employees of utility companies. They tell the homeowners they are there to perform an inspection or service on the property.

One suspect then lures the homeowner to the back or side yard, while a second suspect burglarizes the residence.

Victims have said the suspects use two-way radios during the crimes.

Police have released a photo of a car similar to one which has been seen in the area during multiple burglaries. It is a newer-model white or silver SUV, possibly a Honda Santa Fe.

At least one suspect has been described as a white male, thin build, 30-40 years old, with short brown hair. He was wearing a white and blue striped shirt, and had bad acne and bad teeth.

Phoenix police are asking the community to remain vigilant and be aware of these types of scams.

Please report any suspicious activity to 9-1-1 or Crime Stop at 602-262-6151.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness, at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish, (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O. As always, callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

