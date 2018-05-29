UPDATE: 4-year-old drowning victim may have used chair to access gated pool

Peoria police say a 4-year-old boy who died after he was found in a backyard pool Monday may have used a chair to access the pool area.

The incident took place near the area of 91st and Peoria avenues.

[RELATED: 4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Peoria pool]

Peoria fire officials say the boy was found in the pool at his babysitter's house. The child was unresponsive.

The pool did have a fence around it.

But on Tuesday, police said that preliminary investigation shows that the boy may have used a chair to exit the home, and used an additional chair to open the pool gate.

The boy was taken to the hospital but later died.

Peoria detectives will determine if any charges are warranted.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Police say this is an active ongoing investigation and as more information becomes available, it will be released.

"The Peoria Police Department and Fire-Medical Department extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young victim," read a statement from the department on Tuesday.

This is the second recent water-related tragedy in the Valley.

The toddler who was pulled out of a Gilbert swimming pool last week has died, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

[RELATED: PD: No charges in death of toddler pulled from Gilbert pool]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.